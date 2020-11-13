Bill Gates pledges $70 million to ensure the entire world gets COVID-19 vaccine

Bill and Melinda Gates on Thursday, pledged to donate $70m to ensure that everyone in countries around the world are able to access the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech had announced success in early vaccine trials for the novel coronavirus.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in a statement signed by the duo, said that it would commit an additional $70m to make sure vaccines are available for everyone, not just people who could afford them.

The statement read; “COVID-19 anywhere is COVID-19 everywhere. That is why we have to ensure that everyone gets equal access to tests, drugs, and vaccines when they are available — no matter where you live in the world.”

The new vaccine also faces challenges in distribution because it requires special ultra-low-temperature freezers that aren’t found in typical doctor’s offices.

This issue led many to speculate there could be disparities in its administration.