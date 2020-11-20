Bible found unscathed as fire razes shops at popular market in Ghana (Video)

A copy of the Holy Bible has survived a massive fire outbreak in a Kente shop at the popular Odawna Market in Ghana, much to the amazement of eyewitnesses.

The fire had burnt down several shops in the busy market leaving goods in a charred state.

However, in an interview with YEN, one of the eyewitnesses who discovered the Bible and is said to be a gateman, disclosed that it lay right by a table on which tons of Kente cloth and money was packed.

According to the gatemen, the fire burnt everything in the shop including all the cloths and the table but the Holy Book which just laid beside them was not even touched by the fire.

He said: “What happened at the Odawna Market was a massive disaster but the Bible was able to survive which proves the power in the word of God and the fact that it needs to be regarded with all seriousness.”

