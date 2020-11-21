Connect with us

BET Celebrates Omah Lay As International Artist Of The Month

Published

14 mins ago

on

Omah Lay Lo Lo

Omah Lay

Black Entertainment Television UK (BET UK) has named Omah Lay their international artist of the month. Taking to their official Twitter page, they write that the rising Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter is an incredible artist.

In their words:

“We’re celebrating @omah_lay as our BET Amplified International artist all month. Get to know this incredible artist and what inspires him.”

Read AlsoSinger 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Damn’ crooner shared his journey as an artist via his official Twitter handle. The 23-year-old Port Harcourt artist wrote that he did not know if his songs would be accepted. He, however, acknowledged that his first EP ‘Get Layd’ changed his life.

See his tweet below:

BET’s tweet

‘Happy Birthday Love’, Tacha Tells Twitter CEO, Jack On His Birthday

Published

1 min ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Tacha Pens Special Message To Her Future Husband

Reality TV star, Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, has sent a lovely birthday message to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her official Twitter account to write a simple birthday text directly addressing the tech mogul.

Jack!!! @jack HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I can’t believe I almost skipped your day. Happy Birthday Love“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tacha is the most followed Big Brother Naija star on Twitter with over 828,000 followers.

Read Also‘Thank You For Being Such A Big Sister To Me’ – Tacha Tells Tiwa Savage

The Port Harcourt-born entrepreneur took it upon herself to actively campaign against police and SARS brutality. She also made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

InformationNigeria Top 5 trending stories of the week

Here are top 5 trending stories that you might have missed during the course of the eventful week.

Fans React To Kizz Daniel’s Lean Frame In New Photo

Kizz Daniel leads peaceful #EndSARS protest In Abeokuta

Kizz Daniel

Award-winning Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions on Instagram after posting a photo in which he appears lean.

‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Paul Okoye ‘Drags’ His Twin Brother‘s Wife, Lola

Paul Okoye, Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo-Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.

Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)

9ice

9ice

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has caused a stir online after he was seen being affectionate with a lady in a hotel room despite being married.

BBNaija Star, Omashola Reportedly Loses Dad

Omashola

Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh is grief-stricken over the death of his beloved father.

Actress Iyabo Ojo Loses Mum

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her 67-year-old mother, Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga.

‘God When’, Singer T-Classic Reacts As Laycon Hits 700K Followers On Twitter

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, T-Classic, has reacted to winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon celebrating the feat of hitting over 700,000 followers on Twitter.

The ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ crooner took to Twitter to write:

“God when! Congrats @itsLaycon”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fierce’ rapper cum reality TV star had taken to Twitter to celebrate the achievement.

Read AlsoWhy I Almost Gave Up Music: T-Classic

He is the first Big Brother Naija winner to attain the number of followers, making him the second most followed BBNaija housemate after Tacha who currently has 828,000 followers on the microblogging platform.

T-Classic, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, rose to prominence after his 2019 hit song, ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

