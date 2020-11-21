Entertainment
BET Celebrates Omah Lay As International Artist Of The Month
Black Entertainment Television UK (BET UK) has named Omah Lay their international artist of the month. Taking to their official Twitter page, they write that the rising Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter is an incredible artist.
In their words:
“We’re celebrating @omah_lay as our BET Amplified International artist all month. Get to know this incredible artist and what inspires him.”
Read Also: Singer 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Damn’ crooner shared his journey as an artist via his official Twitter handle. The 23-year-old Port Harcourt artist wrote that he did not know if his songs would be accepted. He, however, acknowledged that his first EP ‘Get Layd’ changed his life.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Happy Birthday Love’, Tacha Tells Twitter CEO, Jack On His Birthday
Reality TV star, Natacha ‘Tacha‘ Akide, has sent a lovely birthday message to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her official Twitter account to write a simple birthday text directly addressing the tech mogul.
“Jack!!! @jack HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I can’t believe I almost skipped your day. Happy Birthday Love“, she wrote.
Information Nigeria recalls that Tacha is the most followed Big Brother Naija star on Twitter with over 828,000 followers.
Read Also: ‘Thank You For Being Such A Big Sister To Me’ – Tacha Tells Tiwa Savage
The Port Harcourt-born entrepreneur took it upon herself to actively campaign against police and SARS brutality. She also made a cameo appearance in Tiwa Savage’s latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week
Here are top 5 trending stories that you might have missed during the course of the eventful week.
Fans React To Kizz Daniel’s Lean Frame In New Photo
Award-winning Nigerian artist, Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel, has sparked reactions on Instagram after posting a photo in which he appears lean.
‘Stop Posting Me And Tagging Me’ – Paul Okoye Tells His Brother’s Wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye
Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, whose sobriquet is Rudeboy, has issued a stern warning to his twin brother’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye to stop posting about him and tagging him because he hates pretenders.
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice has caused a stir online after he was seen being affectionate with a lady in a hotel room despite being married.
BBNaija Star, Omashola Reportedly Loses Dad
Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh is grief-stricken over the death of his beloved father.
Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her 67-year-old mother, Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga.
Entertainment
‘God When’, Singer T-Classic Reacts As Laycon Hits 700K Followers On Twitter
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, T-Classic, has reacted to winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon celebrating the feat of hitting over 700,000 followers on Twitter.
The ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ crooner took to Twitter to write:
“God when! Congrats @itsLaycon”
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fierce’ rapper cum reality TV star had taken to Twitter to celebrate the achievement.
Read Also: Why I Almost Gave Up Music: T-Classic
He is the first Big Brother Naija winner to attain the number of followers, making him the second most followed BBNaija housemate after Tacha who currently has 828,000 followers on the microblogging platform.
T-Classic, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, rose to prominence after his 2019 hit song, ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’.
See his tweet below:
Trending
- National News5 hours ago
Nigeria Officially Slides Into Worst Recession Since 1987
- Entertainment24 hours ago
BBNaija’s Vee Receives Household Electronics From Fans
- Education20 hours ago
ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn
- News Feed21 hours ago
I would rather see my husband dead than allow him marry a second wife — Actress Anita Joseph
- Entertainment7 hours ago
Davido Shows Off Birthday Gift From Chioma
- News Feed21 hours ago
Bible found unscathed as fire razes shops at popular market in Ghana (Video)
- News Feed21 hours ago
Lady breaks up with lover after he lost his leg while trying to protect her from robbers
- News Feed21 hours ago
Davido slams those who attended Peter and Paul Okoye’s birthday separately