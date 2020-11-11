Entertainment
BBNaija’s Venita, Neo Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Venita and Neo have ignited rumors of family dispute after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.
It is still not clear why the cousins decided to cut each other off from social media but many believe it has to do with Neo’s budding relationship with his love interest in the BBNaija house, Vee.
Information Nigeria recalls Venita had publicly expressed her disapproval of the couple’s relationship during an Instagram live session.
Venita recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter which reads;
“Blood makes you related, Loyalty makes you family. Deep it. Namaste”
Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that the actress and her cousin were no longer on each other’s following lists.
See the proof below:
Entertainment
Singer Davido Finally Reveals His Son’s Face (Photo)
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has finally revealed the face of his one-year-old son, Ifeanyi on social media.
The singer also went ahead to drop the tracklist to his next album, “A better Time” which is set to be released on Friday.
The album will contain 17 tracks including the already released lead single, ‘Fem’.
Davido surprised a lot of his fans as he featured his son on the album cover.
Sharing the post, the singer wrote;
“I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT !”
See his post below:
Entertainment
Actress Rahama Sadau Reacts To Death Penalty Rumors
Popular Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has reacted to claims that she was arrested by the police and sentenced to death over allegations of blasphemy levelled against her.
Sadau dismissed the reports as she warned people peddling the fake news about her to refrain from the act.
Information Nigeria recalls the film star got embroiled in a controversy after she shared some photos of herself on social media.
Taking to social media, she wrote;
“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories.
I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well-wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest.
It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love Rahama.”
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘I Don’t Like Cooking’, Singer Teni Reveals
Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has implied that she does not like cooking. The award-winning singer and songwriter shared this piece of information on her Twitter page.
She had tweeted about looking for a place to buy good food. A fan then chided her for not knowing how to cook at her age.
She replied that she didn’t come to this life to suffer. In her words:
“I no come this life to suffer o”
Another fan asked if cooking food is the same as suffering. She replied again:
“I just like to relaz and be taken kailof”
See her tweets below:
