BBNaija’s Venita, Neo Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Venita and Neo have ignited rumors of family dispute after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It is still not clear why the cousins decided to cut each other off from social media but many believe it has to do with Neo’s budding relationship with his love interest in the BBNaija house, Vee.

Information Nigeria recalls Venita had publicly expressed her disapproval of the couple’s relationship during an Instagram live session.

Venita recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter which reads;

“Blood makes you related, Loyalty makes you family. Deep it. Namaste”

Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that the actress and her cousin were no longer on each other’s following lists.

