BBNaija’s Vee Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Victoria Adeyele, alias Vee, decided to spice up her Instagram feed with a series of raunchy photos of herself.

Information Nigeria recalls that the musician recently disclosed that she cannot represent brands who are in to slimming and bleaching products.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star cum musician posted some photos of herself rocking a jean jacket and a black lingerie and she wrote;

“Just thought to add some more heat to an already hot day

#Vee #SexyBaby”

See the photos below: