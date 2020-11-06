BBNaija’s Trikytee Receives Political Appointment From Bayelsa State Governor

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Trikytee as he accepted a political appointment from the governor of Bayelsa state, Duoye Diri.

The reality TV star has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor.

Information Nigeria recalls fellow ex-housemate, Nengi received the same appointment and she was made the Face of Bayelsa State as well as an ambassador for the girl child.

Trikytee expressed his gratitude to Governor Diri as he shared the good news.

Sharing a photo from his visit, he wrote;

“I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State

Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful…”

