Entertainment
BBNaija’s Trikytee Receives Political Appointment From Bayelsa State Governor
Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Trikytee as he accepted a political appointment from the governor of Bayelsa state, Duoye Diri.
The reality TV star has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor.
Information Nigeria recalls fellow ex-housemate, Nengi received the same appointment and she was made the Face of Bayelsa State as well as an ambassador for the girl child.
Trikytee expressed his gratitude to Governor Diri as he shared the good news.
Sharing a photo from his visit, he wrote;
“I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State
Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful…”
Read Also: Bayelsa State Governor Appoints BBNaija’s Nengi As Senior Special Appointment
See the post below:
Entertainment
Davido Rejoices As He Finally Gets To Use His Name On Instagram
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, excitedly took to his Twitter account on Friday to share a good news with his fans.
Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s name was mentioned during a squabble between two British models.
The singer ignored the drama as he announced that he can finally use his stage name as his user id on Instagram.
Davido revealed that he could not make use of his moniker because it was already taken by a Brazilian and he had to beg the person for almost ten years to give up the name.
In his words;
“Finally!!!!! NEW IG NAME: DAVIDO … lol I literally begged some Brazilian guy for like 10 years on ig to free this name for me !! Thank you”.
Read Also: Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘I’m A Triple Threat’ – Erica Nlewedim Says As She Shares New Photo
Reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim, has shared a new photo of herself on Twitter. The beautiful former BBNaija Lockdown housemate says she is a triple threat as her caption appears to be a subtle shade at her rivals and haters.
In her words:
“My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m triple threat”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Surprises Erica With Bouquet Of Flowers (Video)
The part which appears to be a shade is her body being real. It has left many thinking that she may be referring to Nengi, who has admitted publicly that she went under the knife to enhance her body curves.
Information Nigeria recalls Nengi saying that she and Erica couldn’t be friends in the house because they don’t vibe.
See Erica’s post below:
Entertainment
‘Una Go Die’, Nengi Tells Haters After Bagging Political Appointment
BBNaija ex-housemate and finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has slammed those condemning her new political appointment.
Information Nigeria recalls the governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri appointed the reality TV star to be his Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child and he also named her as the Face of Bayelsa State.
This didn’t sit well with some people, who turned to social media to air out their grievances.
In a video sighted on social media, Nengi threw shades at her “haters” stating that they would die.
The reality TV star was taking a tour round the state after the huge announcement and she was heard saying;
“Dem go die, my governor give me appointment una dey hate me, una no fit congratulate good thing, una dey hate me.
una go die, haters.” She said.
Read Also: Bayelsa State Governor Appoints BBNaija’s Nengi As Senior Special Appointment
Watch the video below:
"My Governor give me appointment" una dey hate me, una go die!". Nengi tells her haters few minute after her appointment as Senior Special Adviser Assistant to governor Duoye Diri#EricaXElites #Igbos #Arise2020 pic.twitter.com/4xOuo0JeCT
— DayToDay Blog (@daytodayblogs) November 6, 2020
