BBNaija’s Tolani Baj Gives Advice To Heartbroken Ladies

Reality TV star, Tolani Baj, has offered a piece of advice to heartbroken ladies. The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to her Twitter page to encourage them to live life regardless of their predicament.

According to her, heartbroken ladies should find solace in spending time out with their friends, looking all glammed. In her words:

“Ladies, if you’re currently heartbroken, get dolled up & go out with your friends. Please enjoy your life”

Information Nigeria recalls Tolani Baj recently met Tacha on a production set. She paid compliments to the ‘Pepper Dem’ reality TV star, describing her as a ‘beautiful soul full of energy and good vibes’.

See her Twitter post below: