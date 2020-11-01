BBNaija’s Tacha Pens Special Message To Her Future Husband

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, left a couple astonished after he showed up at their wedding ceremony in Ghana.

Information Nigeria gathered that the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner gatecrashed the couple’s wedding which took place in the same hotel where he lodged.

The father of three also serenaded the newlyweds with five of his hits songs at no cost.

In a couple of videos sighted on social media, the couple were so excited as the singer graced their event with his presence.

Nigerians on Twitter have also hailed the singer for his kind gesture.

Watch the video below:

Davido crashed a wedding in Ghana to perform 5 songs for the couple -free-

Just cos he was lodged in the same hotel as the ceremony Cute. — Honey Lady. (@theehoneylady) October 31, 2020