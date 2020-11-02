Entertainment
BBNaija’s Prince Bags New Skincare Endorsement Deal
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Prince Enwerem has just signed a new endorsement deal with a skincare brand known as VSP Botanics.
The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the details of the endorsement. His caption reads:
“Brand Builders, say hello to my new family @VSP_Botanics as their first male ambassador, who said men can’t have great skin too … Join me in using this amazing products let’s look good together .. #PrinceXVsp”
Read Also: #EndSARS: BBNaija’s Prince Charges Youths Not To Give Up
Information Nigeria recalls the former Mr. Nigeria shared why he went for the Big Brother Naija show to a curious fan. He said he went for the show to build his brand.
See his Twitter post below:
Entertainment
LekkiMassacre: ‘Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It’ – Singer Rudeboy
Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has shared that nothing will stop him from telling his kids about the Lekki Massacre. The singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to say that the person who will prevent him from sharing the night when soldiers went to the Lekki Toll gate to shoot at peaceful protesters is not yet born.
In his words:
“Them never burn that person that will stop me from telling my kids and the next generation what happened in lekki toll gate ….. #LEKKITOLLGATEMASSCRE”
Read Also: Nigerian Soldiers And Army Are Making Peace With The Youths -Rudeboy Reveals
Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took time to appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who joined the #EndSARS movement.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Actress Mercy Aigbe Goes Bald For New Movie; Rocks Tribal Marks
Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe posted a couple of photos of herself via Instagram on Monday and she looked almost unrecognizable.
In the photos she shared, the mother of two was spotted rocking a bald head while dressed in traditional male attire.
The 42-years-old film star had to transform her appearance from head to toe for a movie role and she noted that she cannot wait for her fans to watch the movie because they will love it.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress debuted the look and she wrote;
“Happy New Week! I can’t wait for y’all to see my new movie J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole ) ….. A @magdiva_films fully powered by @adekazproductions ….. this one is madht and you will over love it”
Read Also: Omoni Oboli Pens Beautiful Love Letter To Mercy Aigbe
See the photos below:
Entertainment
‘Don’t Rob People Of Their Dignity Under Guise Of Helping Them’ – Actor Femi Jacobs
Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has offered some bits of advice to those who try to rob people of their dignity under the guise of helping them.
The movie star took to his Twitter page to simply write:
“Do not rob people of their dignity under the guise of helping them.”
The award-winning movie star also shared his thoughts on corrupt public office holders in Nigeria, particularly the fact that there is no pressure on them to perform excellently at their roles.
Read Also: Actor Femi Jacobs Narrates His Experience With SARS
His tweet reads:
“You’ll have more opposition here for wanting to be excellent than you’ll have for wanting to be corrupt.”
See his posts below:
