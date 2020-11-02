BBNaija’s Prince Bags New Skincare Endorsement Deal

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Prince Enwerem has just signed a new endorsement deal with a skincare brand known as VSP Botanics.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the details of the endorsement. His caption reads:

“Brand Builders, say hello to my new family @VSP_Botanics as their first male ambassador, who said men can’t have great skin too … Join me in using this amazing products let’s look good together .. #PrinceXVsp”

Information Nigeria recalls the former Mr. Nigeria shared why he went for the Big Brother Naija show to a curious fan. He said he went for the show to build his brand.

See his Twitter post below: