Entertainment
BBNaija’s Praise Reacts After Being Dragged For Not Securing Any Endorsement Deal
Former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Praise has told people to stop comparing him with his fellow counterparts, who are doing well for themselves as destiny differs from one another.
The reality TV star revealed he has been receiving messages from people pestering him about how he hasn’t secured an endorsement deal since the Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 5 ended in September.
Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, Praise wrote;
“It’s funny how people come to my Dm saying things like “may the God of endorsements locate you” “your mates are signing deals you dey here dey do mumu” everyone’s destiny is different, it’s mustn’t always be a competition…Love and Light”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family
Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shared a lovely family photo on Instagram.
The beautiful movie star took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to bless the timeline with the photo.
She simply captioned the photo with a love emoji and wrote:
“Family”
In the photo, it can be seen that it is a casual day in the Okojie’s residence as they all appear laid-back.
Information Nigeria recalls the actress cum filmmaker celebrated her nine years’ wedding anniversary and 36th birthday in August.
On her birthday, the actress shared how the previous year has been trying for her but she still had many things to be grateful to God for.
See the actress’ Instagram post below:
Entertainment
Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym
Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has been spotted spending quality time with his daughter, Azariah Ajibade at the gym.
The movie star took to his Instagram story to share pictures of himself and his daughter at a gym in New York.
Ajibade is displaying signs of responsible fatherhood despite being divorced from his wife and mother of his daughter, actress Osas Ighodaro.
While Gbenro is now in the United States, Osas resides in Nigeria. The latter has built a successful acting career for herself in Nigeria after returning from New York to star on popular TV series, ‘Tinsel’.
Information Nigeria recalls Ajibade recently wished his ex-wife a happy birthday on his Instagram story.
See his Instagram story below:
Entertainment
Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)
Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has shown her benevolent side by choosing to celebrate her birthday in an orphanage home.
The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is dedicating her birthday weekend to the orphanage.
This is courtesy of her foundation known as Chika Ike Foundation.
In her words:
“It’s my birthday weekend and I’m excited to celebrate with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. #chikaikefoundation @chikaikefoundation”
She has also shared some pictures from her visit to the home.
“Had an amazing time with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. We danced and prayed together. Fun time“, she captioned the photos.
See her posts below:
See her photos below:
