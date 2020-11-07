BBNaija’s Praise Reacts After Being Dragged For Not Securing Any Endorsement Deal

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Praise has told people to stop comparing him with his fellow counterparts, who are doing well for themselves as destiny differs from one another.

The reality TV star revealed he has been receiving messages from people pestering him about how he hasn’t secured an endorsement deal since the Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 5 ended in September.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, Praise wrote;

“It’s funny how people come to my Dm saying things like “may the God of endorsements locate you” “your mates are signing deals you dey here dey do mumu” everyone’s destiny is different, it’s mustn’t always be a competition…Love and Light”

See his tweet below: