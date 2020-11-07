BBNaija’s Ozo Bags New Endorsement Deal With Skincare Brand

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozo, has bagged a new endorsement deal with a Nigerian skincare brand known as Jennys Glow.

The reality TV star and sports enthusiast took to his Instagram page on Saturday to break the news to his fans and followers.

Sharing pictures of himself as he pens his signature down on the papers, he writes:

“I’m very excited to announce my endorsement as the new brand ambassador of @jennysglownigeria! – Looking forward to this exciting new journey. Kindly follow @jennysglownigeria for your skin products.”

This new deal has been acknowledged by his fans identified as the ‘Superions’ who have taken to Twitter to congratulate the Imo native.

See his post below: