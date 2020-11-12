Entertainment
BBNaija’s Omashola Signs New Endorsement Deal
Popular reality TV star, Omashola Kola Oburoh is currently counting his blessings as he bags a new endorsement deal with aircraft company, Exclusive Jet.
The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Instagram page to announce the deal. According to the club manager, it is the biggest deal since his career started.
In his words:
“Today I signed the biggest endorsement deal since my career started, now we move in power. Wait for it @exclusivejet”
His fellow BBNaija stars trooped to the comments section to congratulate him on the huge win. Information Nigeria recalls Omashola appealed to his female fans to shoot a shot at him while he is still single.
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Why I Have Not Signed Any Endorsement Deals’ – BBNaija’s Vee
Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has revealed why she has not signed any major endorsement deals yet. The BBNaija Lockdown finalist took to her Twitter page on Thursday to state that her brand values are more important to her than penning her signature on just any endorsement contract brought to her.
In her words:
“Call me stubborn, but you can’t convince me to do something I don’t believe in or something that doesn’t represent my brand because ‘that’s how things are done in this country’
I have too many young girls following me to be the face of any skin bleaching products. I’m a size 10, so why would I be representing slimming products?”
See her tweets below:
Entertainment
‘There Are Unfair Expectations Of Me As A Female Singer’ – Tiwa Savage
Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, has shared her struggles as a successful female artist in Nigeria. The award winning singer and songwriter shared her plight during an interview session with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
According to the mother of one, people expect her to behave in a certain way that they don’t expect of her male colleagues. She also said that her achievements are not as celebrated as that of her male colleagues.
In her words:
“This is not a pity party. Not that I have to work hard, I’m showing you that I’ve been doing that. You guys want to not remember me because I’m a female. I’m going to be completely honest.
Sometimes, I would do something and a male artist would do the same thing but everybody would carry that of the male artist. For instance, performing on Jimmy Fallon or Tiny Desk Concert.
If a male artist does that, everybody would react and be wowed. But when I do that, I don’t feel like it gets as much mileage.”
Watch the full interview HERE
Entertainment
‘Chioma’s Parents Didn’t Know She Was Dating Me’ – Davido (Video)
Nigerian musician, David Adeleke alias Davido, has revealed an important detail from his relationship with Chioma. The superstar artist shared with Bolanle Olukanni, host of Ndani TV’s ‘The Juice’, that his girlfriend’s parents were unaware that she was dating him before the music video for ‘Assurance’ was released.
In his words:
“The song ‘Assurance’ started as a joke. She was around in the house that day, so recording the song was a joke. But we just decided to jonze and shoot the video.
And then at first she was scared because she was in Babcock. If she does the video, she might get kicked out of school. Her parents didn’t really know that she was seeing me.”
Watch the full interview HERE
