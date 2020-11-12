BBNaija’s Omashola Signs New Endorsement Deal

Popular reality TV star, Omashola Kola Oburoh is currently counting his blessings as he bags a new endorsement deal with aircraft company, Exclusive Jet.

The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Instagram page to announce the deal. According to the club manager, it is the biggest deal since his career started.

In his words:

“Today I signed the biggest endorsement deal since my career started, now we move in power. Wait for it @exclusivejet”

His fellow BBNaija stars trooped to the comments section to congratulate him on the huge win. Information Nigeria recalls Omashola appealed to his female fans to shoot a shot at him while he is still single.

See his post below: