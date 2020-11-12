BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Finally Reveals Face Of Her Son; Pens Letter To Him

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy has finally revealed her son’s face on social media.

The first time mum took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a photo of herself carrying her cute son, Denzel.

Nina also penned a heartwarming letter to him which reads;

“To my son,

I loved you from the very start

You stole my breath , embraced my heart,I remember the first day I held you in my arms I felt a love so unreal,

Loving you is a wonderful way to spend a lifetime, thank you for choosing me to to be your mummy , you are my definition of perfect

Hi everyone, meet my baby @denzelkely”

See her post below: