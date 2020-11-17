BBNaija’s Nengi Laments Bitterly About Sexist Double Standards

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has complained bitterly about the double standards that women face in the society.

Nengi mentioned that men are lauded when they achieve an incredible feat while women are disparaged for doing the same.

According to the reality TV star, women are accused of selling their bodies.

This comes after singer, Charly Boy condemned the Governor of Benue state, Douye Diri for appointing the former beauty queen as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl Child Development.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star wrote;

“The double standard irks me.. A man gets something, it’s well deserved but when a woman does, she had to sell her body for it. Funny how it’s even women undervaluing women. No, not funny actually.

“Grateful for the people who are constantly working to unlearn the way Patriarchy has clouded how we walk through the world.”

