BBNaija’s Nengi Advocates Against Police Brutality In Uganda

Reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has advocated against police brutality in Uganda via Twitter. The BBNaija Lockdown finalist who feels distraught over the blatant display of injustice by the police in Uganda took to her official Twitter page on Thursday to share her pain and anger.

In her words:

“Our hearts are with the families of the fallen and we pray peace be restored to all Ugandans, Ninjas and others alike. We will not be silent, we will not back down now #StopPoliceBrutalityinUganda

It’s a dark hour in Uganda Times like these are when we question our humanity and ask God questions like ‘will we ever have freedom without paying dearly with our lives’?”

See her tweets below:

