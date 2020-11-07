BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Dishes Out Wisdom Nuggets (Photo)

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Mike Edwards has dished out some precious nuggets of wisdom.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page on Saturday to share a watchword which keeps him grounded.

The watchword talks about how to stay contented at any given situation and the reality TV star felt his fans might find it useful.

Sharing a photo of himself and a young boy, the father of one wrote;

“What I don’t have, I don’t need. What I don’t need, I don’t have.

#teachthemyoung #wisdom #thefuture #sayitwithme”

See his post below: