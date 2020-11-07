Connect with us

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Dishes Out Wisdom Nuggets (Photo)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mike Edwards

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Mike Edwards has dished out some precious nuggets of wisdom.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page on Saturday to share a watchword which keeps him grounded.

The watchword talks about how to stay contented at any given situation and the reality TV star felt his fans might find it useful.

Sharing a photo of himself and a young boy, the father of one wrote;

“What I don’t have, I don’t need. What I don’t need, I don’t have.

#teachthemyoung #wisdom #thefuture #sayitwithme”

See his post below:

Entertainment

Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shared a lovely family photo on Instagram.

The beautiful movie star took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to bless the timeline with the photo.

She simply captioned the photo with a love emoji and wrote:

“Family”

In the photo, it can be seen that it is a casual day in the Okojie’s residence as they all appear laid-back.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress cum filmmaker celebrated her nine years’ wedding anniversary and 36th birthday in August.

On her birthday, the actress shared how the previous year has been trying for her but she still had many things to be grateful to God for.

See the actress’ Instagram post below:

Entertainment

Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has been spotted spending quality time with his daughter, Azariah Ajibade at the gym.

The movie star took to his Instagram story to share pictures of himself and his daughter at a gym in New York.

Ajibade is displaying signs of responsible fatherhood despite being divorced from his wife and mother of his daughter, actress Osas Ighodaro.

While Gbenro is now in the United States, Osas resides in Nigeria. The latter has built a successful acting career for herself in Nigeria after returning from New York to star on popular TV series, ‘Tinsel’.

Information Nigeria recalls Ajibade  recently wished his ex-wife a happy birthday on his Instagram story.

See his Instagram story below:

Entertainment

Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Chika Ike Spends Time At Orphanage Home For Her Birthday (Photos)
Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has shown her benevolent side by choosing to celebrate her birthday in an orphanage home.

The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is dedicating her birthday weekend to the orphanage.

This is courtesy of her foundation known as Chika Ike Foundation.

In her words:

“It’s my birthday weekend and I’m excited to celebrate with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. #chikaikefoundation @chikaikefoundation”

She has also shared some pictures from her visit to the home.

Had an amazing time with the kids of #arrowofgodorphanage home. We danced and prayed together. Fun time“, she captioned the photos.

See her posts below:

See her photos below:

