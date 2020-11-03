BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Confirms She Is Married; Says She Dumped Ike Months Ago

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has finally confirmed that she is indeed married and she has broken up with her beau, Ike Onyema.

The reality TV star admitted that she has tied the nuptial knot with a mystery man after a follower asked her for the truth.

Mercy threw jabs at Ike as she revealed that they broke up two months ago before her birthday.

The fashion entrepreneur also added that she is happy with her new man named ‘Mr H’ and she will be speaking on it soon.

See the exchange below: