BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Surprises Erica With Bouquet Of Flowers (Video)

Published

2 mins ago

on

Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya surprised Erica with a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers.

The reality TV star, who is currently Turkey, managed to pull a few strings for his fellow co-star to brighten his up her day.

Erica had shared a video of the sweet gesture on Instagram along with a caption which reads; “Lovely surprise”.

In the video, the actress showed off the gorgeous flowers and one could tell that she was pleased with it.

However, she didn’t reveal who sent the flowers.

Kiddwaya later took to his Twitter page to write;

“I think she liked the flowers”

Read Also: Tension As Erica, Kiddwaya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Watch the video below:

Entertainment

‘I’m Working On My New Movie’ – BBNaija’s TrikyTee

Published

27 seconds ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

TrikyTee

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, TrikyTee, has revealed that he is working on his new movie. The reality TV star and filmmaker shared this details on his Instagram story.

The Bayelsa native had thrown a blank space at his fans for them to ask him questions. One of the questions he received was on his new project.

Any movie coming up“, the question read.

Yes working on it as we speak!!!”, he replied.

Read Also#EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa

The reality TV star, who is also a musician, revealed that he will be working on a new movie with his colleague, Vee. A fan had asked when he will be releasing a song with her.

Very soon!!!“, he replied.

See his replies below:

Entertainment

Bayelsa State Governor Appoints BBNaija’s Nengi As Senior Special Appointment

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has appointed Big Brother Naija second runner-up, Nengi as his Senior Special Assistant and Face of Bayelsa State.

The reality TV star was also made the ambassador for the girl child.

This comes after the ex-beauty queen and reality star arrived in the state with her fellow ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure.

The reality TV star then paid a visit to the state governor on Friday and the appointment was given to her.

Taking to Twitter, Neo shared the exciting news as he tweeted;

Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister Green heart

@nengiofficial

Read Also: Fans Excited As Nengi Hits 1.7 Million Instagram Followers

Entertainment

Ike Onyema Hangs Out With Kimoprah After Break-Up With Mercy Eke

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Ike Onyema, Kimoprah

Reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has been spotted with former beauty queen, Kimoprah. The duo were seen entering the lounge of a popular nightclub together.

Ike shared the video on his Instagram story. Although both reality TV stars are under the same management, Play Network Africa, it may seem like a message to Ike’s longtime girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

Read AlsoIke Onyema Throws Shade At Mercy Eke After She Announced Their Break-Up

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy Eke replied a fan that she and Ike are no longer together. Also, Ike on his part, has been replying fans who have been asking him how he is handling the major break-up.

Kimoprah, on her part, has been linked with Wizkid following the latter’s comment on her Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

