BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Surprises Erica With Bouquet Of Flowers (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya surprised Erica with a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers.

The reality TV star, who is currently Turkey, managed to pull a few strings for his fellow co-star to brighten his up her day.

Erica had shared a video of the sweet gesture on Instagram along with a caption which reads; “Lovely surprise”.

In the video, the actress showed off the gorgeous flowers and one could tell that she was pleased with it.

However, she didn’t reveal who sent the flowers.

Kiddwaya later took to his Twitter page to write;

“I think she liked the flowers”

Watch the video below: