BBNaija’s Khafi Travels To London With Gedoni Ahead Of Her 31st Birthday

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate , Khafi Kareem recently arrived in London where she partly resides.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star revealed that she and her beau, Gedoni Ekpata travelled out of the country as she prepares to celebrate her 31st birthday

The YouTuber also mentioned that it was her birthday wish to return home for her big day and her man made sure it happened.

Khafi posted a lovely photo of herself and Gedoni showing off their wedding bands and she wrote;

“I told him I wanted to spend my birthday in London, he made it happen I love you @Gedoni #BirthdayTomorrow #November3#Loading”

See her post below: