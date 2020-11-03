BBNaija’s Khafi Remembers Late Brother On Her Birthday

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem turned 31 on Tuesday and she remembered her late brother, Alex, who was murdered.

Information Nigeria recalls that earlier this year, the reality TV star’s younger brother was gunned down while he walking home from a convenience store in London.

Taking to Instagram, Khafi wished that her brother’s killers would be found and brought to book as she noted people should only share the photo which she posted as they celebrate her big day.

In her words;

“Today is my birthday woop woop!! I am truly grateful to see another year in my life and can only thank God! I celebrate being alive and I celebrate that God has kept me.

Thank God with me oooo!! But I would be lying if I said there wasn’t hurt and a tinge of sadness on this day knowing my brother Alex isn’t here to celebrate with me.

My birthday wish is for his killers to be found and brought to book. 5 months on and no one has been charged or convicted with his murder.

So if you would like a picture to post, please post this. Let’s flood social media with my brother’s face and let the world know justice still needs to be served. I know it will be.

In the meanwhile thank you for the birthday wishes, here is to another year! I will live bigger, better and greater this year by Gods grace. I love you all!!!”, the reality TV star wrote.

See her post below: