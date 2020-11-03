Entertainment
BBNaija’s Khafi Remembers Late Brother On Her Birthday
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem turned 31 on Tuesday and she remembered her late brother, Alex, who was murdered.
Information Nigeria recalls that earlier this year, the reality TV star’s younger brother was gunned down while he walking home from a convenience store in London.
Taking to Instagram, Khafi wished that her brother’s killers would be found and brought to book as she noted people should only share the photo which she posted as they celebrate her big day.
In her words;
“Today is my birthday woop woop!! I am truly grateful to see another year in my life and can only thank God! I celebrate being alive and I celebrate that God has kept me.
Thank God with me oooo!! But I would be lying if I said there wasn’t hurt and a tinge of sadness on this day knowing my brother Alex isn’t here to celebrate with me.
My birthday wish is for his killers to be found and brought to book. 5 months on and no one has been charged or convicted with his murder.
So if you would like a picture to post, please post this. Let’s flood social media with my brother’s face and let the world know justice still needs to be served. I know it will be.
In the meanwhile thank you for the birthday wishes, here is to another year! I will live bigger, better and greater this year by Gods grace. I love you all!!!”, the reality TV star wrote.
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘Poverty Has Been Weaponized By Powerful People’ – Singer Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye alias Simi, has shared that poverty is being weaponized by people in power for their selfish interests.
For this reason, the ‘Duduke’ crooner took to her Twitter page to implore people to donate to an NGO set up to feed the underprivileged in Lagos.
The NGO known as Project F.E.E.D (Feed, Educate, Empower, Develop) was created as an offshoot of the #EndSARS movement.
In Simi’s words:
“We can all agree that poverty, hunger has been weaponized by the powers that be. We can be a part of the solution. Follow them and pls donate whatever you can to help the cause. If you can’t, that’s ok. Please spread the word”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
OAP Dotun Blasts Nigerians Who Remained Silent About #EndSARS, But Are Vocal On US Elections
Popular Nigerian media personality, Dotun has slammed Nigerians who remained silent during #EndSars protests but are now speaking up about the US elections.
This comes ahead of the United States of America planned presidential election which is set to hold on Tuesday between Democratic, Joe Biden and Republican, Donald Trump.
Taking to Twitter, Dotun wrote;
“If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here but You didn’t post about #EndSARs or #PoliceBrutality Thunder fire you!”
See his tweet below:
If you post or posted anything about vote Biden or Trump and you are a Nigerian. You live here
but
You didn’t post about #EndSARs or #PoliceBrutality
Thunder fire you!
— Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) November 3, 2020
Entertainment
Why Africa Is Not Yet Independent – 2face Idibia
Nigerian veteran musician, Innocent Idibia alias 2face, has explained why he thinks Africa is still struggling to get independence.
The Benue State-born singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share a series of tweets in which he highlights the major problems hindering the development of Africa.
He said the educational system and the media are key to the development of Africa.
In his words:
“Until we get our own EDUCATION system plus our MEDIA system plus our AFRICAN POLICY system plus our RESOURCE CONTROL system plus our UNIFIED DEFENCE system We will never be independent and in control of African development. #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”
See his Twitter post below:
