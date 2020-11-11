Entertainment
BBNaija’s Khafi, Gedoni Serve Relationship Goals In New Video
BBNaija ex-housemates and lovebirds, Khafi and Gedoni served relationship goals as they showed off their dancing skills in a new video.
The couple, who are isolating together in London, were seen having a blast while jamming to music in their apartment.
Khafi had made the video available on her Instagram page on Wednesday.
The reality TV star also proceeded to ask her fans who danced better.
In her words;
“Quarantine getting the best of us so let the dance battles begin!! Who’s winning so far, me or @gedoni?”, she wrote.
Watch the video below:
Everybody be posting heartbreak stories but my faves get coconut head, I love to see it tho😍
This the best thing I saw on the net during my break & I think it's the cutest thing I'd see on d net today too😍😋
Mr G's footwear😎#khafi#gedoni#KhaDoni pic.twitter.com/lchS5IsI1a
— Perro-Nova (@Perro72238667) November 11, 2020
Tekno To Release Debut Album, ‘Old Romance’ In December
Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Tekno is set to release his debut studio album titled ‘Old Romance’ in December 2020. This has been confirmed from the singer’s Twitter page on Wednesday.
Quoting a tweet announcing the news, he wrote:
“December”
The self-proclaimed Slim Daddy has been in the industry for almost a decade. His breakthrough single, ‘Dance’, was released in 2013 under Made Men Music Group.
He is the only artist that has been in the Nigerian music industry for over five years without an album. Despite this, he has earned several nominations in top award categories. The most prominent one is the 2017 BET Award where he was nominated in the category of Best International Act Africa.
See his tweet below:
‘I Am On A Journey To Growth’ – Rapper, Olamide
Popular rapper, Olamide Adedeji, better known by his stage name Olamide has shared some details from his journey as a top-rated artist in Nigeria.
The award-winning rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to post a note to his fans and followers. In the note, he says he is thankful for the support he has received so far. He also shares that he has to step out of his comfort zone to achieve growth in his career.
It reads:
“I choose to be thankful for all i have. I am on a journey, ever growing and developing. Stepping out of my comfort zone is necessary for growth. I am grateful for the support I have in my life. Grateful for dreams that turned into reality. I align myself with joy, peace and prosperity.”
See his post below:
Fans Celebrate DJ Cuppy As She Marks 28th Birthday
Popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy has received sweet messages and notes from her fans on her 28th birthday. The turntable disc jockey, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share pictures of herself. She captioned it thus;
“Wahala for who no wish me a Happy 28th Birthday #CuppyDay”
To celebrate the ‘Jollof On The Jet’ crooner, happy birthday tweets began to pour. Information Nigeria recalls the musician bought herself a diamond necklace as an early birthday gift on Tuesday. She shared pictures of the expensive necklace and told fans to anticipate her birthday.
See tweets below:
