BBNaija’s Khafi, Gedoni Serve Relationship Goals In New Video

BBNaija ex-housemates and lovebirds, Khafi and Gedoni served relationship goals as they showed off their dancing skills in a new video.

The couple, who are isolating together in London, were seen having a blast while jamming to music in their apartment.

Khafi had made the video available on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The reality TV star also proceeded to ask her fans who danced better.

In her words;

“Quarantine getting the best of us so let the dance battles begin!! Who’s winning so far, me or @gedoni?”, she wrote.

Watch the video below: