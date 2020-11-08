BBNaija’s Ka3na Comes Under Fire For Referring To Laycon As Her ‘Son’

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones incurred the wrath of her colleague, Laycon’s fanbase after she referred to their leader as her ‘son’.

Laycon, who happens to be one of the highest followed BBNaija ex-housemate, clocked 27 on Sunday and his massive fanbase are making sure he has a fun-filled day.

Just like other celebrities and fans alike, Ka3na took to the rapper’s comments section to wish him a happy birthday but she ended up getting more than she bargained for.

The self-proclaim boss lady had written; “Happy birthday son keep winning.”

Icons immediately crowded the comment and they descended heavily on the mother of one.

Read Also: Fans Excited As Laycon Marks 27th Birthday

See the comments below: