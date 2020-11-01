Entertainment
BBNaija’s Jeff Shares Halloween Costume; Dresses As An Itsekiri Man
Reality TV star, Jeff Nweke, has participated in Halloween. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate shared his costume on his Twitter page.
His costume mimics that of an Itsekiri man from the 12th century. He also added a real life snake to his neck for special effects. His caption reads:
“How you like my costume? I’m an Itsekiri man from the 12th century & yes that’s a real snake around my neck. What’s my name?”
Information Nigeria recalls the 31-year-old Anambra native took to his Twitter page to share some words of advice to new BBNaija celebrities on how to handle their newfound fame.


Entertainment
‘I Think I’m God’ – YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Reveals She Is An Atheist
Nigerian singer and YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa recently revealed that she is an atheist during an interesting question and answer session on Instagram.
The singer had told her fans to ask her questions preferably about her album.
Information Nigeria recalls that the singer was spotted at a lesbian and gay gathering in Lagos in October.
During the question and answer session, a fan asked her whether she is an atheist and she responded saying;
“I’m a thinker and I’m constantly questioning.
My beliefs aren’t certain, Abrahamic religions have a myopic definition of “God”. So yes I believe in a force, Energy.
I believe in patterns,
I believe in science.
I don’t think “God” doesn’t exist, I think I’m God, I think You’re God. I think human mind is too small to comprehend a lot of things so I won’t pretend I have it all figured out.”

Entertainment
‘I Will Cause Fire’, BBNaija’s Nengi Says As She Shares New Photo
The second runner-up of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season, Nengi, has implied that she is ready to cause fire if need be as she took to her Twitter page on Sunday to share a new photo of herself.
The reality TV star’s caption reads:
“You ain’t never seen a fire like the one I’ma cause!”
Also, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the former beauty queen cum actress after she signed a new brand ambassadorial deal with premium alcohol brand, Remy Martin.
This is courtesy of the fact her new management is handled by Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Africa. Nengi will also be starring in ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ directed by Ramsey Nouah.

Entertainment
‘Please Let Me Remain Humble’ – Kiddwaya Tells Critics
Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Kiddwaya has told his critics to allow him to remain humble.
The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Saturday, where he noted that he associates with people, who are famous with huge fanbases.
However, he added that he doesn’t brag about it so people can hardly tell.
The reality TV star then sent out a passionate appeal to people to let him to continue living his life in a meek way.
In his words;
“I’m friends with most people they consider their idol. But I don’t talk too much so everything is on the low. Pls let kidd remain humble oo”, Kiddwaya tweeted.

