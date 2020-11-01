BBNaija’s Jeff Shares Halloween Costume; Dresses As An Itsekiri Man

Reality TV star, Jeff Nweke, has participated in Halloween. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate shared his costume on his Twitter page.

His costume mimics that of an Itsekiri man from the 12th century. He also added a real life snake to his neck for special effects. His caption reads:

“How you like my costume? I’m an Itsekiri man from the 12th century & yes that’s a real snake around my neck. What’s my name?”

Information Nigeria recalls the 31-year-old Anambra native took to his Twitter page to share some words of advice to new BBNaija celebrities on how to handle their newfound fame.

See his post below:

See the photos below: