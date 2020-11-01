Connect with us

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Jeff Shares Halloween Costume; Dresses As An Itsekiri Man

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Jeff Nweke
Jeff Nweke

Jeff Nweke

Reality TV star, Jeff Nweke, has participated in Halloween. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate shared his costume on his Twitter page.

His costume mimics that of an Itsekiri man from the 12th century. He also added a real life snake to his neck for special effects. His caption reads:

“How you like my costume? I’m an Itsekiri man from the 12th century & yes that’s a real snake around my neck. What’s my name?”

Read Also‘Fame Is Overrated, Envy No One’ – BBNaija Star, Jeff Nweke

Information Nigeria recalls the 31-year-old Anambra native took to his Twitter page to share some words of advice to new BBNaija celebrities on how to handle their newfound fame.

See his post below:

The reality TV star’s post

See the photos below:

photo

more photo

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

‘I Think I’m God’ – YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Reveals She Is An Atheist

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

‘I Think I’m God’ - YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Reveals She Is An Atheist

#EndSARS: ‘Always Remember That Women And Queer People Go Through Worse’ - Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer and YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa recently revealed that she is an atheist during an interesting question and answer session on Instagram.

The singer had told her fans to ask her questions preferably about her album.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer was spotted at a lesbian and gay gathering in Lagos in October.

During the question and answer session, a fan asked her whether she is an atheist and she responded saying;

“I’m a thinker and I’m constantly questioning.
My beliefs aren’t certain, Abrahamic religions have a myopic definition of “God”. So yes I believe in a force, Energy.
I believe in patterns,
I believe in science.
I don’t think “God” doesn’t exist, I think I’m God, I think You’re God. I think human mind is too small to comprehend a lot of things so I won’t pretend I have it all figured out.”

Read Also: YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Spotted At Lesbian And Gay Gathering In Lagos

See her post below:

The singer’s post

The singer’s post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘I Will Cause Fire’, BBNaija’s Nengi Says As She Shares New Photo

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

'I Will Cause Fire', BBNaija's Nengi Says As She Shares New Photo
'I Will Cause Fire', BBNaija's Nengi Says As She Shares New Photo

Nengi

The second runner-up of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season, Nengi, has implied that she is ready to cause fire if need be as she took to her Twitter page on Sunday to share a new photo of herself.

The reality TV star’s caption reads:

“You ain’t never seen a fire like the one I’ma cause!”

Also, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the former beauty queen cum actress after she signed a new brand ambassadorial deal with premium alcohol brand, Remy Martin.

Read AlsoBBNaija Star, Nengi Makes Her First Debut In ‘Rattlesnake’ (Video)

This is courtesy of the fact her new management is handled by Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Africa. Nengi will also be starring in ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ directed by Ramsey Nouah.

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

 

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Please Let Me Remain Humble’ – Kiddwaya Tells Critics

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

‘Please Let Me Remain Humble’ - BBNaija Kiddwaya Tells Critics
I don’t give people information about me: Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Kiddwaya has told his critics to allow him to remain humble.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Saturday, where he noted that he associates with people, who are famous with huge fanbases.

However, he added that he doesn’t brag about it so people can hardly tell.

The reality TV star then sent out a passionate appeal to people to let him to continue living his life in a meek way.

In his words;

“I’m friends with most people they consider their idol. But I don’t talk too much so everything is on the low. Pls let kidd remain humble oo”, Kiddwaya tweeted.

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

The reality TV star’s post

Continue Reading

Trending