BBNaija’s Ike Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Split From Mercy

Nigerian reality TV star cum blogger, Ike Onyema has revealed he is not sulking over his split from his girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy recently confirmed speculation that she is married and she revealed that she dumped the blogger two months ago.

A follower then asked the blogger how he is coping with heartbreak.

The follower, Sinthia Unusual, had left a comment under a post on the blogger’s Instagram page which reads;

“Ike how you coping with the heartbreak?”

Reacting to the comment, Ike stated that he puts his ego (money) first before anything else at all times because it eases the pain.

In his words;

“I always put the ego first, it comforts me”, he wrote.

See the exchange below: