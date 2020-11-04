Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ike Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Split From Mercy
Nigerian reality TV star cum blogger, Ike Onyema has revealed he is not sulking over his split from his girlfriend, Mercy Eke.
Information Nigeria recalls Mercy recently confirmed speculation that she is married and she revealed that she dumped the blogger two months ago.
A follower then asked the blogger how he is coping with heartbreak.
The follower, Sinthia Unusual, had left a comment under a post on the blogger’s Instagram page which reads;
“Ike how you coping with the heartbreak?”
Reacting to the comment, Ike stated that he puts his ego (money) first before anything else at all times because it eases the pain.
In his words;
“I always put the ego first, it comforts me”, he wrote.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Confirms She Is Married; Says She Dumped Ike Months Ago
See the exchange below:
‘People Preaching To Me To Repent Are In My DM Begging For Money: Porn Actress Afrocandy
Nigerian actress cum porn star, Afro Candy, has revealed that those preaching to her to repent are still begging her for money in her DMs.
The Imo state native, whose real name is Judith Chichi Okpara, took to Moyo Lawal’s Instagram comment section to make this revelation.
Read Also: I Don’t Want To Stop Doing Adult Films – Afro Candy
She started with the fact that Nigerians are hypocritical people. After Moyo Lawal replied her, she continued:
“@moyolawalofficial Girl are you telling me? Welcome to my world, the same people that preach to me to repent are in my inbox begging for giveaways and help. They think I don’t see their comments na wah for our people. They think I’m a sinner but want the money I make from sinning abi??”
See her comment below:
Rita Edochie Prays That Trump Wins US Election ‘For The Sake Of Christians All Over The World’
Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has taken to Instagram to ask God to favor the current US president and Republican, Donald Trump.
Information Nigeria recalls Trump went head-to-head with Joe Biden, a Democrat on Tuesday for the US presidential election.
Edochie penned an intercessory prayer as she stated that she wants Trump to win presidency for the sake of Christians around the world.
Sharing a photo of Trump, she wrote;
“GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.
TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.
IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.
GOD ALMIGHTY PLEASE DO IT AGAIN IJMN”
Read Also: OAP Dotun Blasts Nigerians Who Remained Silent About #EndSARS, But Are Vocal On US Elections
See her post below:
Davido’s First Female Artist, Liya To Release New Video
The first female artist to be signed to Davido‘s DMW record label, Liya, will release a new video soon. This announcement was made by Davido himself on his Twitter page.
The DMW leader revealed via his Twitter handle that he is super excited and can’t wait for everyone to listen to the new song.
In his words:
“Video shoot for @yes_liya_ single 2moro!! Super excited for y’all to hear this Cc @DammyTwitch @swankyjerry1 let’s kill this one!!!”
Read Also: ‘I’m Currently In A Place Of Healing’ – Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma
Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Nas, and Tiwa Savage will be released on November 13.
See Davido’s tweet below:
