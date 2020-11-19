BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Vows Not To Date Nigerian men

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has said that she will not date Nigerian men anymore.

Information Nigeria recalls that the reality TV star had earlier revealed that she thinks she is cursed when it comes to men and she gave an instance.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ifu Ennada disclosed that she has her eyes set on a bearded Caucasian man in his early 30s, who is based in California.

The entrepreneur jokingly noted that she also has a US visa and wondered if the Lord is telling her to quit being single.

The reality TV star went on to share her plans on going back into the dating field and she noted that she would rather opt for White men.

