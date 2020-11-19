Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Vows Not To Date Nigerian men
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has said that she will not date Nigerian men anymore.
Information Nigeria recalls that the reality TV star had earlier revealed that she thinks she is cursed when it comes to men and she gave an instance.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Ifu Ennada disclosed that she has her eyes set on a bearded Caucasian man in his early 30s, who is based in California.
The entrepreneur jokingly noted that she also has a US visa and wondered if the Lord is telling her to quit being single.
The reality TV star went on to share her plans on going back into the dating field and she noted that she would rather opt for White men.
Read Also: ‘I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Men’ – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Shares Her Plight
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘One Generation Has To Sacrifice Themselves To Build Nigeria’ – Seun Kuti
Popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has stated that a particular generation must be sacrificed to make Nigeria become a better place for everyone.
The Afro-beat star and son of the late Fela Kuti said this during a recent interview.
In his words:
“As the average citizens of this country, I feel our role is to be involved in some sort of political organization.
Read Also: #EndSARS: FG Should Not Act As If People Trust Them – Seun Kuti
The problem is that people like me who have been able to elevate ourselves during this oppressive state do not align with the so-called average Nigerians that have to live on N200, N300 a day, sometimes nothing.
One generation of Nigerians have to sacrifice themselves to build this nation.”
Watch the video below:
KALAKUTA PRESIDENCY: #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP #MOP ✊🏿Soro Soke Generation ✊🏿ALUTA
RETWEET TILL ENEMIES OF NIGERIA SEES IT@Femiakuti @RealSeunKuti @YeniAKuti @yemialadee @AishaYesufu @DeleMomodu
pic.twitter.com/XFeiOoFye3
— KALAKUTA THE PRESIDENCY (@KALAKUTA_PR) November 18, 2020
Entertainment
‘It’s Our Anniversary Month’, Mabel Makun Shares Photo With Husband, AY
Mabel Makun, wife of popular comedian, AY Makun, has shared a new photo of she and her husband together on her Instagram page.
The calm and unassuming beautiful wife of the veteran stand-up comedian turned award winning filmmaker wrote that she is basking in the euphoria of their wedding anniversary month.
In her words:
“Allow me to swank you with my Jerry husband that sometimes can be Tom. It’s our anniversary month.”
Read Also: ‘Many Hospitals In Nigeria Should Be Shut Down’ – Mabel Makun Shares Her Experience
Information Nigeria recalls the comedian cum actor shared recently via Twitter that he is appalled by the state of living in Nigeria. In his words:
“A lot of people are struggling to survive in this country.”
See Mabel Makun’s post below:
Entertainment
‘Stop Idolizing Men Of God’ – Toke Makinwa Tells Fans
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has advised her fans to stop idolizing men of God. The multi-talented media personality took to her official Instagram page on Thursday to share an episode from her vlog where she discusses the unrealistic expectations people have of clergymen. This is based on a pastor’s pulpit confession of adultery she stumbled on.
Read Also: ‘I’m Proud Of Mayorkun’, Toke Makinwa Reveals
She posted the video with a lengthy caption. Part of which reads:
“It left me feeling like if all men of God shared some of their inner struggles and acted less perfect, perhaps we won’t hold them all to unattainable standards, the idolizing is too much. After all, before they became ‘Men’ of God, they are first men.”
See her full post below:
Trending
- Entertainment4 hours ago
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
- Politics24 hours ago
Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘Wizkid’s Album Is A Million Times Ahead Of Davido’s’ – Kemi Olunloyo
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday
- Lifestyle4 hours ago
A Graduate, Mother Of 2, Edo State Indigene… Meet Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
- National News23 hours ago
Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Arrest Of Abdulrasheed Maina
- Politics23 hours ago
Defection: Ebonyi Senators, Reps Disown Umahi
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery