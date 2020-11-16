BBNaija’s Frodd Robbed In Lagos (Video)

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, has appreciated his fans for surprising him with numerous gifts on his birthday.

The rapper cum reality TV star celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, November 8.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 15, he writes:

“Today marks the end of my birth week. Oh what an iCONic week it has been I thank God for His grace to witness my 27th birthday.. Omo mesef don dey old ooo Can we talk about the surprise birthday party that was organized by my FANmily; iCONs

How did you pull that off? You all wowed me What I saw that night was simply out of this world!!! You all love me this much? Hey God

Words can’t explain how I felt that night and how I still feel as I type this. I can’t thank you all enough. And to crown it all, the biggest birthday gift ever; a MERCEDES BENZ We go too press their neck for this Lagos

Also, thank you for the perfumes, designer shoes, shirts, cakes, wrist watches, and many more… Oh, lest I forget, the sex toy

Thank you sooooooo much for the unflinching love and support! I promise to never let you all down. I love you all”

