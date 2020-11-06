BBNaija’s Erica Sparks Social Media Challenge After She Test Runs Treadmill Gift From Fans

The fanbase of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, better known as ‘The Elites’, gifted their queen a fitness and exercise equipment.

The actress took to her Insta-story to show off the treadmill she received and she also decided to test run it.

Taking to her Insta-story, she posted a video with the caption; “things I get from my beautiful elites.”

Watch the video below:

Fans gift BBN’s Erica a treadmill. How thoughtful of them pic.twitter.com/9gQPNgnaG9 — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) November 6, 2020

The video immediately sparked a viral challenge among her followers and fans on social media.

See the reactions below:

Me I can't come and kill myself. My shoe no even wan help the matter. 😜#EricaTreadmillChallenge pic.twitter.com/Wsc67EVdSz — Oluchi ⭐🌟 (@Oluchuk62637572) November 6, 2020