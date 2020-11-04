BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor Marks 25th Birthday With ‘Big Chest’ Photos

First runner-up of the BBNaija Lockdown reality show, Dorathy Bachor, has taken to social media to share stylish photos of herself on her 25th birthday.

The reality TV star turns 25 on Wednesday, November 4 2020. Her caption states that the year 2020 has been a huge blessing in disguise to her. She also expresses gratitude to God.

It reads:

“2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed virtue. HAPPY 25TH BIRTHDAY TO ME #HappyBirthdayDorathy”

See her post below:

See the photos below: