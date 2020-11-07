BBNaija’s Cee-C Shoots Her Shot At Mystery Man

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, alias Cee-C, decided to shoot her shot at a mystery man she met at a mall.

A video trending on social media captures the moment the reality TV star, who turned 28 on Friday, let go of her pride as she made a passionate appeal to the man.

The reality TV star told the man to reach out to her via social media.

Cee-C also described the man, saying he wore a black ‘senator’ and they both made eye contact but she hurriedly left the scene without taking a minute to interact with him.

The reality TV star, however, stated that she was waiting for him outside the mall because she cannot let her ‘blessings pass her by.’

Watch the video below: