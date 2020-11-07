Connect with us

BBNaija’s Cee-C Shoots Her Shot At Mystery Man

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, alias Cee-C, decided to shoot her shot at a mystery man she met at a mall.

A video trending on social media captures the moment the reality TV star, who turned 28 on Friday, let go of her pride as she made a passionate appeal to the man.

The reality TV star told the man to reach out to her via social media.

Cee-C also described the man, saying he wore a black ‘senator’ and they both made eye contact but she hurriedly left the scene without taking a minute to interact with him.

The reality TV star, however, stated that she was waiting for him outside the mall because she cannot let her ‘blessings pass her by.’

Watch the video below:

American Rapper, Swae Lee’s DNA Results Confirms He Is Linked To Nigeria

American rapper, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, better known as Swae Lee, has traced his origin to Nigeria.

Out of curiosity, the rapper took a DNA test to find his ancestral roots and he posted the results via social media.

The results show that Nigeria carries the major percentage in his ancestral links.

The Grammy-nominated rapper tweeted;

“I was curious to see exactly what my background was so I did my ancestry makes a lot of sense”

Read Also: Tekno Produces Drake, Swae Lee’s New Song “Wont Be Late” (Video)

See his post below:

Bride Price Is Only Paid For Virgins: Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri recently caused a stir on social media after he stated that bride price should only be paid for virgins.

The Amazon best-selling author and lawyer rubbed some people in the wrong way as he  made the controversial remark via Twitter on Saturday and he also included some bible verses and quotes to back up his claim.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote;

“What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17. By virtue of Scripture (and also in traditional African society), you pay no Bride Price for non virgins. #RenosNuggets #EndSARS”

Read Also: Reno Omokri Fumes As Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

See his tweet below:

Davido Rejoices As He Finally Gets To Use His Name On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, excitedly took to his Twitter account on Friday to share a good news with his fans.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s name was mentioned during a squabble between two British models.

The singer ignored the drama as he announced that he can finally use his stage name as his user id on Instagram.

Davido revealed that he could not make use of his moniker because it was already taken by a Brazilian and he had to beg the person for almost ten years to give up the name.

In his words;

“Finally!!!!! NEW IG NAME: DAVIDO … lol I literally begged some Brazilian guy for like 10 years on ig to free this name for me !! Thank you”.

Read Also: Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter

See his tweet below:

