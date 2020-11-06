BBNaija’s Cee-C Celebrates 28th Birthday

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, turned 28 on Friday.

In celebration of her birthday, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to God for letting her see a new year.

Cee-C also posted a photo of herself kneeling down in a car park with her hands in the air.

The reality TV star captioned the post with words;

“GRATITUDE!

28!”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Cee-C Shares Stunning Photos; Shares Words Of Wisdom With Fans

Fans and celebrities alike trooped to her comments section to extend love to her and to wish her a happy birthday.

See her post below: