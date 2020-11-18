BBNaija star, Ozo Recreates 1961 Picture Of Legendary Boxer, Muhammad Ali Training In A Pool

Ex-Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Ozo recently posted a photo on his Instagram page and it has got everyone talking.

The reality TV star shared a recreation of the 1961 picture of American professional boxer, Muhammad Ali, which was taken in a Miami swimming pool.

During the time, the boxer was training in the pool when a photographer approached him to discuss the photoshoot for a magazine, Sports Illustrated.

Out of admiration, Ozo managed to recreate one of the original photos in its a black and white form and he shared the end result with his fans.

The reality TV star captioned the post with words;

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” “Legends Never Die. @muhammadali.”



Fans were impressed at how well he pulled it off.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Ozo Bags New Endorsement Deal With Skincare Brand

See the photo below: