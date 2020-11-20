BBNaija Star, Omashola Reportedly Loses Dad

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh is grief-stricken over the death of his beloved father.

Fans had noticed that the reality TV star had shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page on Thursday but they didn’t read much meaning to it.

Omashola had posted a picture of a clean sheet of paper, with drops of tears and he captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

It became clear to them that the reality TV star is bereaved after his colleague, Ike Onyema share the sad news.

Fans and celebrities alike then trooped to his comments section to send their heartfelt condolences.

See the post below: