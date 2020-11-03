Tension As Erica, Kiddwaya Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Men of the Nigerian Army who were caught on tape dehumanising and assaulting ladies in Ibanda have been arrested.

This was made known by the Oyo state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Seun Fakorede.

He tweeted;

“My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend. I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I’ve been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks — they will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State. Please, kindly go about your daily business and activities without fear. Thank you.”