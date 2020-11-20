Connect with us

BBN star, Nina shares new photos of her son, Denzel Kelechukwu

Published

2 hours ago

on

Months after welcoming her baby boy Denzel, BBNaija star Nina has taken to her Instagram page to share new photos of him.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the BBNaija star expressed love for her son and wrote:

‘My Denzel is a month older today @denzelkely.

See full photos below:

Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Nobody ugly o! It’s another throwback Thursday and we bring to you photos of 5 Nigerian celebrities before and after they became famous.

Check them out below;

1.Tuface

Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

Image result for Tuface

 2.Orezi

Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, is a Nigerian musician from Delta State. He rose to prominence with his song “Rihanna” in 2013.

Image result for Orezi

 3.Toyin Abraham

This old photo of talented Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is hilarious.

4. I go dye

Francis Agoda was popularly known as I Go Dye or I Go Die is a Nigerian visionary comedian. He is a motivational speaker, writer and social crusader. However, through his artistry he has continued to promote global peace and child welfare. He has organized several international comedy shows such as “Igodye Standing.

Image result for I go dye

5.Linda Ikeji

The throwback photos of Linda Ikeji who is a Nigerian blogger, writer, entrepreneur, and former model is everything. It says you can make it, don’t stop pushing.

Image result for linda ikeji

Lekki Shooting: Lai Mohammed insists soldiers fired only blank bullets

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report conducted by international news network, CNN on the October 20 shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

Mohammed said the report is one-dimensional and lacking in balance.

According to him, an earlier report done by the BBC was based more on facts.

The Minister while stating that CNN should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting, referred to previous reports done by the station, which he said lacked balance.

He also said that contrary to CNN’s investigation, the military fired only blank bullets into the air and not at the crowd.

He urged people who described the incident as a massacre, as well as relatives of alleged missing family members to report at the judicial panel and lay official complaints.

I don’t care about Venita’s opinion about my relationship with Vee — BBN’s Neo

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure (26), popularly referred to as Neo, has spoken on Venita’s interference with his relationship with Vee.

Speaking during a recent interview, Neo said he isn’t concerned about the opinion of any other person, except the person he is in a relationship with.

When asked about the circle involving himself, Venita and Vee, Neo said there’s no circle, and he’s only concerned about Vee. He said what matters to him is how they feel about themselves, not anyone else’s opinion.

According to him, people are allowed to have different opinions about things, including his cousin Venita, but he won’t let it affect his relationship.

Watch the video below;

