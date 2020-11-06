Bayelsa State Governor Appoints BBNaija’s Nengi As Senior Special Appointment

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has appointed Big Brother Naija second runner-up, Nengi as his Senior Special Assistant and Face of Bayelsa State.

The reality TV star was also made the ambassador for the girl child.

This comes after the ex-beauty queen and reality star arrived in the state with her fellow ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure.

The reality TV star then paid a visit to the state governor on Friday and the appointment was given to her.

Taking to Twitter, Neo shared the exciting news as he tweeted;

“Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister Green heart

@nengiofficial”

