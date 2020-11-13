Barack Obama says he smokes 8-10 sticks of cigarettes per day while he was President

Barack Obama has confessed to smoking between 8-10 sticks of cigarettes on a daily basis while he was president of the United States due to stress.

Potus 44 made this revealation in his forthcoming memoir titled; ‘A Promised Land’ which is set to drop come November 17, 2020.

Barack Obama detailed his struggle to quit smoking in the 768-page book which touches on his early political career through to his first time in the White House as well as other human stories.

Daily Mail reports that the former most powerful man in the world, credits his first daughter, Malia Obama for quitting the habit.

He noted that he would always look for a discreet spot in the house to smoke and he only quit after Malia frowned at him when she perceived cigarette on his breath.

Obama disclosed that he had to ceaselessly chew nicotine gum to stop.