Atiku Congratulates Biden, Urges Him To Build On Nigeria/US relations
Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Joe Biden on his projected victory at the November 3, 2020 US elections.
Mr Biden, 78, is projected to win the keenly-fought election by scoring 273 electoral college votes against incumbent President Donald Trump’s 214.
Reacting to this news, Nigeria’s former vice president called on Biden to strengthen the bilateral election between Nigeria and the United States.
“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA),” Mr Abubakar said.
Buhari Congratulates Biden, Offers Advice On Freedom Of Choice, Democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President, Joe Biden on his projected win as the new President of the United States.
President Buhari expressed that this is coming “at a time of uncertainty and challenges in world affairs.”
He said, “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”
According to President Buhari, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of candidates for elective office at the polling booth.
He noted that “the main benefit of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”
According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”
President Buhari also noted that “with your election, we look forward to enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic, and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism.”
Buhari also called on Biden “to promote greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and common interests.”
Change: Please Bear With FG, Lai Mohammed Begs Nigerians
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has appealed to Nigerians to continue to understand and bear with them as they strive to fulfill promises made to them.
The Minister made the appeal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday, where he spoke at a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, youths, market men and women as well as other stakeholders.
Mohammed expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is dealing with the challenge of scarce resources hence may not have impacted Nigerians as planned or would have loved to do.
He also added that the global COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected resources available to the government and therefore appealed for perseverance, understanding, and patience from Nigerians.
In his words “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.
Insurgency Didn’t Start From Protest – Shehu Sani Replies Zulum
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the Boko Haram insurgency didn’t start from protest as opined by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Recall that while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Governor Zulum warned #EndSARS protesters across the country to exercise caution, saying the Boko Haram crisis started through protests.
Reacting to this statement, the former lawmaker from Kaduna opined that the insurgency in the country started from extrajudicial killing.
He wrote:
“No Professor, BH insurgency didn’t start from protest; it started from extrajudicial killing.”
