ASUU Strike: We Are Going Back To Negotiation Table, Says Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has expressed hope that the prolonged strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be resolved by next week when the Federal Government team meets the union leaders again.

He, however, said if the matter was not resolved by then, he would explore the provisions in the labour law and other channels.

He made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday night.

“Even if countries go to war, at the end of the day you come back to the negotiation table,” the minister said.

Ngige further stated that there have been government side meetings where collations are being made to ensure that all pertinent data and pending issues are brought to the place of negotiation.