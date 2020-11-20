Education
ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn
In a bid to end the 8-months strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalisation fund demanded.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Also Read: Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday
The federal government on Friday continued negotiations with the union to put an end to the eight-month-old strike action.
ASUU embarked on a nationwide strike on March 23 to demand “revitalisation allowance”, earned academic allowances, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, visitation panels, among other demands.
Education
Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday
The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has revealed that it will resume meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday.
This was made known by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Wednesday night.
Also Read: Strike: ASUU’s Proposed Payment Platform Has No Hardware Backing: Ngige
The federal government and ASUU are reportedly expected to discuss issues including the contentious payment platform preferred by the union.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment spokesman, Charles Akpan, made it known to newsmen that the dialogue with the ASUU leaders would hold at the minister’s conference hall.
Education
ASUU Can’t Call Off Strike Now, NLC Tells Senate
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be difficult to be called off presently.
President of the union, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with the Senate Committee on Aviation.
He expressed that ASUU could not call off the strike when the issue under consideration still lingered.
Also Read: ASUU Strike: We Are Going Back To Negotiation Table, Says Ngige
He expressed that the strike is not only on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) but also the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.
He asked the government to show enough commitment to resolve the issue of the ASUU strike once and for all.
Asked if NLC would advise ASUU to resume while negotiations continue, Wabba said, “That is not how negotiations are done.”
Education
Strike: ASUU’s Proposed Payment Platform Has No Hardware Backing: Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has expressed that the payment platform proposed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) does not have hardware backing.
Recall that the union has been on strike for over eight months in protest against the Federal Government’s preferred Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
In a bid to solve the problem, the union developed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software.
He gave an update on the whole situation while speaking with State House correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Also Read: Prepare For Resumption Next Week – ASUU Tells Nigerian Students
Ngige revealed that the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was conducting an integrity test on the software, stating that the integrity test will last between 6-8 weeks.
Ngige explained that the Federal Government did not make provision for the procurement of the UTAS hardware in the budget.
“As we speak, ASUU has no hardware and UTAS does not have hardware backing.
“I am waiting for the NITDA full report, but in the preliminary report they gave me, the software integrity test will take them about six to eight weeks and thereafter, we go to the hardware. But the big issue is, ‘who will provide the hardware?’
“ASUU doesn’t have the finances to do so. Has government budgeted for it now as we speak? So, that one is a major problem.” Ngige said.
Trending
- News Feed17 hours ago
#LekkiMassacre: Shameless Old Man – Reno Omokri replies Lai Mohammed
- News Feed17 hours ago
I recorded all my biggest hit songs while sitting down – Wizkid reveals
- News Feed17 hours ago
BlackFace calls out 2Face for not informing him of an old friend’s death
- News Feed17 hours ago
Check Out Epic Before And After Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities
- Politics12 hours ago
Gov Umahi Replies Wike’s Claims, Reveals What PDP Governors Do At Night
- Entertainment10 hours ago
‘You Are Practicing Witchcraft If You Attend Church Vigils’ – Olunloyo
- News Feed17 hours ago
Lekki Shooting: Lai Mohammed insists soldiers fired only blank bullets
- News Feed17 hours ago
I don’t care about Venita’s opinion about my relationship with Vee — BBN’s Neo