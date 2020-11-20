Connect with us

Education

ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn

Published

33 mins ago

on

BREAKING! ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn

ASUU and FG

In a bid to end the 8-months strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalisation fund demanded.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Also Read: Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday

The federal government on Friday continued negotiations with the union to put an end to the eight-month-old strike action.

ASUU embarked on a nationwide strike on March 23 to demand “revitalisation allowance”, earned academic allowances, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, visitation panels, among other demands.

Education

Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday

Published

2 days ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday

ASUU and FG

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has revealed that it will resume meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday.

This was made known by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Wednesday night.

Also Read: Strike: ASUU’s Proposed Payment Platform Has No Hardware Backing: Ngige

The federal government and ASUU are reportedly expected to discuss issues including the contentious payment platform preferred by the union.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment spokesman, Charles Akpan, made it known to newsmen that the dialogue with the ASUU leaders would hold at the minister’s conference hall.

Education

ASUU Can’t Call Off Strike Now, NLC Tells Senate

Published

2 days ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

ASUU Can’t Call Off Strike Now, NLC Tells Senate

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be difficult to be called off presently.

President of the union, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with the Senate Committee on Aviation.

He expressed that ASUU could not call off the strike when the issue under consideration still lingered.

Also Read: ASUU Strike: We Are Going Back To Negotiation Table, Says Ngige

He expressed that the strike is not only on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) but also the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.

He asked the government to show enough commitment to resolve the issue of the ASUU strike once and for all.

Asked if NLC would advise ASUU to resume while negotiations continue, Wabba said, “That is not how negotiations are done.”

Education

Strike: ASUU’s Proposed Payment Platform Has No Hardware Backing: Ngige

Published

2 days ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Strike: ASUU’s Proposed Payment Platform Has No Hardware Backing, Says Ngige

Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has expressed that the payment platform proposed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) does not have hardware backing.

Recall that the union has been on strike for over eight months in protest against the Federal Government’s preferred Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

In a bid to solve the problem, the union developed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) software.

He gave an update on the whole situation while speaking with State House correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also Read: Prepare For Resumption Next Week – ASUU Tells Nigerian Students

Ngige revealed that the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was conducting an integrity test on the software, stating that the integrity test will last between 6-8 weeks.

Ngige explained that the Federal Government did not make provision for the procurement of the UTAS hardware in the budget.

“As we speak, ASUU has no hardware and UTAS does not have hardware backing.

“I am waiting for the NITDA full report, but in the preliminary report they gave me, the software integrity test will take them about six to eight weeks and thereafter, we go to the hardware. But the big issue is, ‘who will provide the hardware?’

“ASUU doesn’t have the finances to do so. Has government budgeted for it now as we speak? So, that one is a major problem.” Ngige said.

