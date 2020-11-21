ASUU Strike: FG Shifts Ground Suspends IPPIS

The Federal Government has finally accepted the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that its members should be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, read out the communique at the end of a seven-hour negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Friday.

Also Read: ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn

He said the government also agreed to ASUU’s demand to pay their members’ salary arrears from February to June through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial, and Management Information System.

Also, the federal government also offered to raise the Earned Allowances of university staff from N30bn to N35bn and the revitalization fund from N20bn to N25bn.