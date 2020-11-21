Education
ASUU Strike: FG Shifts Ground Suspends IPPIS
The Federal Government has finally accepted the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that its members should be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, read out the communique at the end of a seven-hour negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Friday.
Also Read: ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn
He said the government also agreed to ASUU’s demand to pay their members’ salary arrears from February to June through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial, and Management Information System.
Also, the federal government also offered to raise the Earned Allowances of university staff from N30bn to N35bn and the revitalization fund from N20bn to N25bn.
Education
ASUU Strike: FG To Pay Additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund, Total Now N35bn
In a bid to end the 8-months strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalisation fund demanded.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Also Read: Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday
The federal government on Friday continued negotiations with the union to put an end to the eight-month-old strike action.
ASUU embarked on a nationwide strike on March 23 to demand “revitalisation allowance”, earned academic allowances, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, visitation panels, among other demands.
Education
Strike: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Friday
The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has revealed that it will resume meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday.
This was made known by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige on Wednesday night.
Also Read: Strike: ASUU's Proposed Payment Platform Has No Hardware Backing: Ngige
The federal government and ASUU are reportedly expected to discuss issues including the contentious payment platform preferred by the union.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment spokesman, Charles Akpan, made it known to newsmen that the dialogue with the ASUU leaders would hold at the minister’s conference hall.
Education
ASUU Can’t Call Off Strike Now, NLC Tells Senate
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be difficult to be called off presently.
President of the union, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with the Senate Committee on Aviation.
He expressed that ASUU could not call off the strike when the issue under consideration still lingered.
Also Read: ASUU Strike: We Are Going Back To Negotiation Table, Says Ngige
He expressed that the strike is not only on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) but also the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.
He asked the government to show enough commitment to resolve the issue of the ASUU strike once and for all.
Asked if NLC would advise ASUU to resume while negotiations continue, Wabba said, “That is not how negotiations are done.”
