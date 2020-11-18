ASUU Can’t Call Off Strike Now, NLC Tells Senate

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be difficult to be called off presently.

President of the union, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with the Senate Committee on Aviation.

He expressed that ASUU could not call off the strike when the issue under consideration still lingered.

He expressed that the strike is not only on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) but also the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.

He asked the government to show enough commitment to resolve the issue of the ASUU strike once and for all.

Asked if NLC would advise ASUU to resume while negotiations continue, Wabba said, “That is not how negotiations are done.”