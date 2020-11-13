News Feed
ASUU advises students to acquire skills, travel, have fun
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has urged undergraduates to explore other areas of keeping themselves engaged while the 8-month long strike action continues.
The body highlighted seven ways in which Nigerian students who have bee at home can efficiently make use of their time.
ASUU in an advisory statement it released via Twitter, told students to seize the opportunity presented by the indefinite strike to get a skill and add value to their lives.
It said; “This strike is an opportunity for any undergraduate to get a skill.
“Students should always seize opportunities to add value to their life. At no time will conditions be favourable. Successful people only seize opportunities.
“Here are 7 ways you can make the most of this period.
“1 Intern or get a small-time job
“This may be a great time to draft your CV and pitch yourself to employers. Already, there are a couple opportunities since the announcement of this strike.
“2 Join the family business
“Some of us have ‘family businesses’. This the business our parents have been doing for some time. It can be a big-time company or a small supermart. Whichever one it is, it’s not a bad idea spending holiday working here. It’s one way to give back and also add to your professional experience.
“3 Learn a new skill
“I have an engineer friend who makes a living today from graphics design. He learnt it while we were in school. There’s almost no limit to the skills you can learn during holidays. If anything, start with learning basic and intermediate computer operations(if you don’t know that by now). Code schools are also popping up everywhere so you can join one. You can also join the growing community of Nigerian freelancers and hone your skills.
“4 Be active in church or mosque, other groups
“Refuse to be an onlooker anywhere you find yourself. Be a part of people who make things work. Join a group in church, your community, and be active in it. These experiences also contribute shaping the person you’ll be in the future.
“5 Travel
“There’s no harm in travelling if you can afford it. Travelling is also a form of learning. If you happen to have relations scattered around Nigeria and abroad, consider travelling. Life’s too short to not explore more places.
“6 Read books
“We don’t mean only course-related books. Take up a novel, read a book on investment, study Nigerian history, look up spiritual books. Read far and wide.
“7 Have fun
“Well, you still have to catch some fun. Plus, it’s perfectly okay to spoil yourself a little. You can binge watch your favourite TV series, play football, go to more events etc.”
Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.
He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.
The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.
Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children
Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.
The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.
He wrote;
“Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”
Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun
Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.
Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.
His tweet reads:
Thank God for the day I found u
Thank God for the day I found u https://t.co/kIiJ3UZWpu
— Davido (@davido) November 13, 2020
