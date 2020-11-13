ASUU advises students to acquire skills, travel, have fun

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has urged undergraduates to explore other areas of keeping themselves engaged while the 8-month long strike action continues.

The body highlighted seven ways in which Nigerian students who have bee at home can efficiently make use of their time.

ASUU in an advisory statement it released via Twitter, told students to seize the opportunity presented by the indefinite strike to get a skill and add value to their lives.

It said; “This strike is an opportunity for any undergraduate to get a skill.

“Students should always seize opportunities to add value to their life. At no time will conditions be favourable. Successful people only seize opportunities.

“Here are 7 ways you can make the most of this period.

“1 Intern or get a small-time job

“This may be a great time to draft your CV and pitch yourself to employers. Already, there are a couple opportunities since the announcement of this strike.

“2 Join the family business

“Some of us have ‘family businesses’. This the business our parents have been doing for some time. It can be a big-time company or a small supermart. Whichever one it is, it’s not a bad idea spending holiday working here. It’s one way to give back and also add to your professional experience.

“3 Learn a new skill

“I have an engineer friend who makes a living today from graphics design. He learnt it while we were in school. There’s almost no limit to the skills you can learn during holidays. If anything, start with learning basic and intermediate computer operations(if you don’t know that by now). Code schools are also popping up everywhere so you can join one. You can also join the growing community of Nigerian freelancers and hone your skills.

“4 Be active in church or mosque, other groups

“Refuse to be an onlooker anywhere you find yourself. Be a part of people who make things work. Join a group in church, your community, and be active in it. These experiences also contribute shaping the person you’ll be in the future.

“5 Travel

“There’s no harm in travelling if you can afford it. Travelling is also a form of learning. If you happen to have relations scattered around Nigeria and abroad, consider travelling. Life’s too short to not explore more places.

“6 Read books

“We don’t mean only course-related books. Take up a novel, read a book on investment, study Nigerian history, look up spiritual books. Read far and wide.

“7 Have fun

“Well, you still have to catch some fun. Plus, it’s perfectly okay to spoil yourself a little. You can binge watch your favourite TV series, play football, go to more events etc.”