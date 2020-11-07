Football
Arteta Backs Willian To Shine At Arsenal, Says He Is Getting Better
Mikel Arteta has backed Willian after the Brazilian’s recent slump in form and says the attacker will get ‘better and better’ as he continues to adjust to life at Arsenal.
The former Chelsea star enjoyed an excellent start to his Gunners career, picking up two assists on the opening weekend of the Premier League season during a 3-0 win at Fulham.
But he has failed to register a single assist in eight appearances since and has yet to score his first Arsenal goal.
His under-par performances have led to many questioning his continued place in the starting XI, especially at the expense of Nicolas Pepe, who has already scored three times this season.
See also: EPL: Why Man City Must Defeat Liverpool On Sunday
But Arteta has leapt to the defence of the 32-year-old and is adamant that Arsenal will soon start seeing the best of the summer addition.
“I think he started really well with his first game against Fulham, then he had an injury and he didn’t have any time to train, he didn’t have any pre-season and he was later than the others,” said the Gunners boss.
“Then we’ve been changing the front three and they need to generate that cohesion, that understanding and those relationships on the pitch between the front players in order for things to work better.
“I can see a development in the last two games and the understanding of things that we do but he’s not used to. He’s getting better and better and we all know the quality that he has and he’s a great option to have on the pitch.”
Arteta added: “He’s a player who can make a difference, he’s got the ability to find that last action to open the door when everything is really tight.
“To score a goal, create an assist and the personality and understanding that he has on the pitch to manage the game we need in certain moments. At Old Trafford, I think he did that really well.”
Football
Ole Solskjaer Insists His Job Is Not Under Threat At Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that he is still working on a long-term plan with the Manchester United board, despite mounting speculation his job is under threat after his side’s poor start to the season.
United will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, looking to register just their third win of the new campaign and coming off the back of two defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.
Pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to turn things around, although reports say there is no direct threat to his position at the moment.
See also: Liverpool Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of Face Off With Man City
And despite his side’s current league position of 15th place, the United boss revealed the conversations he has had with the board have been positive and have involved long-term planning.
“I am going to say all my conversations with the club have been planning long term,” Solskjaer said. “Of course we want results short term but I’ve had positive good dialogue with the plans we have put in place.
“We have planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it is still growing and see if it is still getting water underneath.
“For me I have had a backing all the way since I’ve come in on the bigger picture. And the club needs to look at the bigger picture, we can’t go thinking and reacting to one or two results, we have got to look further back and [ask] what is the direction we are going.”
Football
Southampton Move To The Top Of The EPL Table For The First Time Ever After Win Over Newcastle
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told his side to believe “anything is possible” after they went top of the Premier League for the first time ever.
Just over a year on from a 9-0 home humiliation by Leicester, which left the Austrian in danger of being sacked, he guided Saints to the summit of the English top flight for the first time since 1988 with a comfortable victory over Newcastle.
See also: Premier League: Guardiola Compares Man City Vs Liverpool With US Election
“I must be very proud. We developed not with a lot of invested money but with a lot of invested work.
“We had some good results in the past two or three months and it was important everyone can see the philosophy we are following can be successful.
“Everyone was on the highest level and it’s a little bit scary what we’re doing at the moment. But it’s not surprising because I see them working.”
It was a dominant performance for Hasenhuttl’s side, who moved the ball well and deservedly ran out winners after Che Adams’ superb first-half volley and Stuart Armstrong’s drilled effort late on.
Newcastle, who remain 11th in the table, were the exact opposite and contributed to their defeat by carelessly losing the ball in dangerous positions for both goals.
“The goals we gave away probably summed up our evening,” said Magpies manager Steve Bruce.
“We gave it away far too cheaply and far too often. We were a shadow of the team I saw against Everton.”
Football
Premier League: Guardiola Compares Man City Vs Liverpool With US Election
Pep Guardiola has compared Manchester City’s Premier League challenge with the US presidential election in a bid to downplay the impact of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, pointing out “all the votes must be counted”.
City and Liverpool have been the two dominant sides in England for the past three years, with the Reds running away with the league last season after back-to-back titles for Guardiola’s men.
However, with City just six games into their league season and every team in the top-flight having dropped points in at least two games so far, Guardiola believes he must steer his side into contention over the long haul.
See also: EPL: Why Man City Must Defeat Liverpool On Sunday
It’s an important game, but like the presidential elections in the United States of America, all the votes must be counted,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “So there are a lot of points to play (for).”
Liverpool’s title defence has been rocked by a long-term knee injury to talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutchman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury similar to that suffered by Aymeric Laporte last season that derailed City’s season.
Guardiola, though, believes the Anfield side showed their strength with a 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.
“The most important thing is I hope the surgery went good for Virgil and he can recover as quick and as soon as possible,” added the City boss. “I will miss him. I like to play with the best players as possible on the pitch.
“Liverpool remain an incredible, top team because the structure is there, they know exactly every player what they have to do. The result against Atalanta, we know how difficult it is to beat them away, and they did it.
That’s why Liverpool remains a top, top-class team.”
However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss expects a much tighter title race this season, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester also posing a threat.
“They (Liverpool) are the biggest favourite, but I think what happened with the pandemic this season is different so I see other teams really strong,” he added.
“Leicester remain incredibly solid, Arsenal make a big step forward, Tottenham — (Jose) Mourinho got the team like he wants — Chelsea now is so stable, not conceding goals, a huge squad to rotate top players. Manchester United is not there in terms of results right now but I know the quality they have, we suffered from them a lot last season.
“I think this season will be a lot of teams being there and the last five to 10 games it will be important to arrive being there with the chance to fight for the title.”
Trending
- National News22 hours ago
Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh Pays Visit To Minister Of Special Duties To Discuss Youth Development
- National News21 hours ago
#EndSARS: Social Media Should Be Regulated, Opposition Incited Hoodlums – Uzodinma
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter
- Politics22 hours ago
How Ladoja Could Have Avoided Impeachment: Obasanjo
- Entertainment19 hours ago
Ike Onyema Hangs Out With Kimoprah After Break-Up With Mercy Eke
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Ruth Kadiri, Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
- National News23 hours ago
#EndSARS: IGP Blames Social Media For Escalated Protest