Arewa Twitter Users Berates Actress Rahama Sadau Over ‘Indecent Dressing’

Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau received a wave of criticism from religious conservatives after she showed off a little bit of skin in some photos she posted via Twitter.

Reacting to the photos, a number of Twitter users from Northern Nigeria expressed their thoughts over the outfit she wore. Sadau had donned a champagne gold backless dress in the photos.

According to members of Arewa Twitter, her dress does not comply with the tenets of Islam. One user even went as far as labeling the actress as ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral’, stating that her outfit is wrong.

Read Also: Di’ja Slams Fan Who Used Her To Mock Unmarried Actress, Rahama Sadau

See some of the tweets below: