A makeup session between an artiste and a client that is supposed to end with a beautiful facial transformation ended in a fight.

In a video that surfaced online, a client paid for the service of a makeup artiste to recreate a cute face beat on her face.

Unfortunately, the artiste is not as good as she claimed; she ended up with a poor face beat with which the client was unsatisfied.

This however led to a disagreement that escalated in no time as the makeup artiste subtly called the client ugly.