Apologise To Nigerians Over Comment On Lekki Shootings, Rep Tells Malami
Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has been enjoined to tender an apology to Nigerians for lying over the involvement of soldiers in the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP: Kogi) said it was unfortunate that the chief law officer told a lie that hoodlums dressed in military fatigues were involved in the shooting incidence.
Yusuf in a statement advised the Federal Government to reverse its “missteps” of freezing bank accounts, as well as seizing of international passports of Nigerian youths considered to have actively taken part in the #EndSARS Protest.
He said there are lessons to learn from both the protesters and the government.
He, however, noted that the nation deserves a national apology from the AGF, over his statement that “hoodlum in military fatigues shot at protesters.”
BREAKING: I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests, Says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to avert any repetition of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in October.
He made this known while speaking at the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday.
The president expressed that “relevant stakeholders,” including the youth, will be carried along to forestall a repeat.
According to reports, those in attendance include the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Boss Mustapha, the SGF, the President’s Chief of Staff, Ministers, the nation’s service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and Heads of Intelligence Agencies.
Lagos Warns Religious Leaders Against Second COVID-19 Wave
The Lagos State Government has urged religious leaders in the state to adhere strictly to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols to curb the spread of the virus.
This was made known on Monday by the Lagos state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, at the 2020 International Day for Tolerance.
According to the government official, the state may experience a second wave of the virus if protocols are not adhered to.
He warned that the Lagos government may sanction religious centers that fail to comply with regulations and guidelines of the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).
Elegushi said: “At this juncture, let me admonish our beloved people not to relent in supporting and understanding the efforts of the Lagos State Government. We should not let down our guards; it is not yet Uhuru.
“The battle against this dreaded virus is not over. All guidelines and safety protocols of mitigating COVlD-19 should still be stringently adhered to,” part of the statement read.
Petrol Price Will Increase When Oil Goes Up – Sylva
Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has expressed that Nigerians would soon get used to the hike in petrol price, stating that petrol price would always increase whenever oil rate had gone up.
He made this known while speaking with State House correspondents on Monday in Abuja.
“If you have been following crude oil prices, you would have seen that crude oil prices went up a little bit as a result of this announcement.
“So, when crude oil prices go up a little bit, then you will see that (it will) instantly reflect on the price of petrol, which is a derivative of crude oil.
“I believe that at this point, we are still trying to cross the first buck. We will get there; we will get used to it as Nigerians.”
He went on to state that the recent hike is a result of the announcement by an American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, on its recent breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“What happened recently was because of the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer. With that, crude oil prices went up a little bit,” the minister said after a routine visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa.
