Apologise To Nigerians Over Comment On Lekki Shootings, Rep Tells Malami

Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has been enjoined to tender an apology to Nigerians for lying over the involvement of soldiers in the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP: Kogi) said it was unfortunate that the chief law officer told a lie that hoodlums dressed in military fatigues were involved in the shooting incidence.

Yusuf in a statement advised the Federal Government to reverse its “missteps” of freezing bank accounts, as well as seizing of international passports of Nigerian youths considered to have actively taken part in the #EndSARS Protest.

He said there are lessons to learn from both the protesters and the government.

He, however, noted that the nation deserves a national apology from the AGF, over his statement that “hoodlum in military fatigues shot at protesters.”