APC Has Means To Restructure Nigeria, Shehu Sani Says

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the means to restructure Nigeria if the party wants to.

In recent times, there have been several calls for the restructuring of the country to promote national integration.

Recall that earlier in the day, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai called for the restructuring of the country.

Stating his view on the restructuring conversation, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:

“Restructuring; They control the majority of the states and Control the National Parliament, And the opposition is not averse to it. If they have the intention to restructure, they have the means to restructure.”