Any Christian Who Celebrates Christmas Is A Slave – Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has made a bold statement about Christians who celebrate Chistmas.

In his submission, he insinuated that Christians should not even bother celebrating Christmas adding that it has not to do with Christianity.

According to him, Christmas is a pagan festival that was brought by Europeans. His post reads;

“You celebrate a romanized, europeanized and pagan festival called christmas…. But you say your own indegenous egungun festival, new yam festival and osun festival are pagan and demonic. My dear friend, you are not a christian, you are a slave!”