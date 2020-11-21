Connect with us

Anthony Joshua would make a GREAT husband one day – DJ Cuppy speaks on relationship with the boxing champion

Published

19 mins ago

on

Billionaire daughter and popular Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has spoken on her relationship with British-Nigerian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

Cuppy stated that the WBA heavy weight champion would one day make a good husband when he eventually decides to settle down.

She also revealed that contrary to beliefs she may have a thing for Joshua or that she would want to marry him, the only relationship they have is just ‘good’ friendship.

The music producer stated this during a question and answer session with some of her fans on Twitter.

A fan asked;

“Who you wanna marry, AJ? #AskCuppyAnything”

She replied;

“Well,@anthonyfjoshua and I are just GOOD friends, but he would make a GREAT husband one day!”

News Feed

Nigerian Army says it went with live bullets to Lekki toll gate

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

The Nigerian Army says it took live bullets to Lekki toll gate to disperse End SARS protesters on 20th October, 2020.

Commander of the 81 division, Ibrahim Taiwo, made this known while testifying before the judicial panel of Inquiry set up to probe the incident.

Taiwo while being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the live rounds were, however, not used on protesters.

According to him, they were meant for the protection of the army team that was deployed to restore order in the state.

The army commander said while the military men who opened fire used blank bullets, their colleagues with live rounds were on ground to protect them from suspected hoodlums.

News Feed

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na Psquare I know” – Naira Marley

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley waded into the online conversation which was ignited by former bandmates and twins, Peter and Paul Okoye celebrating their birthday differently.

Reacting to Davido’s tweet in which he called out those that attended the different parties the brothers held, Naira Marley stated that he only knows Psquare and not Paul or Peter.

He tweeted;

I still don’t know who Paul or peter is. Na psquare I know”

I still don?t know who Paul or Peter is - Naira Marley wades into the Psquare feud

News Feed

Stop making Christianity white, God isn’t white – Bolanle Olukanni says

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

TV presenter, producer and red carpet host, Bolanle Olukanni, popularly known as Bolinto has asked people to stop with the narrative that God is white.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Bolanle insisted that Christianity isn’t white and so is God.

When someone opined that she was about to defend the argument that God is black, she dismissed it.

See her post and exchange below:

