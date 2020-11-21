Anthony Joshua would make a GREAT husband one day – DJ Cuppy speaks on relationship with the boxing champion

Billionaire daughter and popular Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has spoken on her relationship with British-Nigerian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

Cuppy stated that the WBA heavy weight champion would one day make a good husband when he eventually decides to settle down.

She also revealed that contrary to beliefs she may have a thing for Joshua or that she would want to marry him, the only relationship they have is just ‘good’ friendship.

The music producer stated this during a question and answer session with some of her fans on Twitter.

A fan asked;

“Who you wanna marry, AJ? #AskCuppyAnything”

She replied;

“Well,@anthonyfjoshua and I are just GOOD friends, but he would make a GREAT husband one day!”