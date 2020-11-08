Sports
Angel Di Maria Saves PSG Without Mbappe And Neymar During Clash With Rennes
French Giant PSG picked all three points against Rennes last night all thanks to Angel Di Maria who scored a brace.
Moise Kean scored a goal as well which is his fifth goal in five games as Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
They were able to do this without the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar who are out on injuries.
PSG will however also have to worry about Kean, defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who all had to come off prematurely during the match yesterday.
Kean’s low strike put PSG ahead before Di Maria clipped home the second.
The Argentina winger made it 3-0 with a low deflected shot in the 75th minute.
Julien Stephan’s side, making their Champions League debut this season, regularly threatened in the PSG area, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas was called into action only on a couple of occasions.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will be thankful for the upcoming international break as most of his key players are now on injury. Hopefully, they will be back after the break.
Football
West Ham 1-0 Fulham: Watch The Moment Ademola Lost A Penalty (Video)
Scott Parker was left angry with Ademola Lookman’s failed Panenka attempt that cost Fulham a point at West Ham, declaring: “He needs to learn.”
Lookman terrible’s attempt was saved in the last minute as Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham after Tomas Soucek had fired home moments earlier.
Aleksandar Mitrovic had missed their previous penalty at Sheffield United this season and Parker said his striker would have taken the penalty but was suffering with an injury when the foul was awarded by VAR, so the second-choice Lookman stepped up.
His duffed effort cost Parker and his side what would have been a deserved point in another improved showing.
“My emotions are one of disappointment, anger a little bit,” Parker said of Lookman.
He’s a young player and when you are young you make mistakes. And you need to learn from them. That’s where Ade is tonight. Anyone can miss a penalty but if you decide to take a penalty like that you need to hit the back of the net. He needs to understand that. He’s been fantastic since he’s been here – we’ll see the character of him now as he’ll need to dust himself down. He needs to learn.
“If you miss a penalty like that, you put yourself right on show. He understands that he’s disappointed more than anyone.
“He’ll bounce back, he’s an unbelievable character and professional.”
See video below
Ademola Lookman with a treat of a penalty for everyone who paid £14.95 pic.twitter.com/1DqfRfufDc
— Football Rascal (@FootballRascal) November 7, 2020
Football
Barcelona And Spain Suffer Injury Blow As This Youngster Could Be Out For Months
Barcelona have suffered a huge injury blow as youngster, Ansu Fati could be out for months after rupturing the internal meniscus in his left knee.
The Spanish international sustained the injury during his side’s 5-2 victory over Real Betis in the La Liga on Saturday evening.
Fati has been one of the Catalans stand-out performers in a difficult season, with five goals in 10 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League.
The club in a statement via it official website confirmed the injury but no prognosis or plan for surgery has been confirmed.
The injury will likely see him miss Spain’s games against Holland, Switzerland and Germany, if he misses the rest of the year then the Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia in January is in doubt.
Fati is both Spain and Barcelona’s youngest goalscorer.
Football
Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis: Lionel Messi Boosts Barcelona With Brace From The Bench
Ousmane Dembele gave Barca the lead with a powerful effort and Antoine Griezmann had a penalty saved.
Antonio Sanabria smashed home an equaliser just before half-time.
But Messi came on at the break and had a hand in Griezmann’s equaliser and scored twice himself before teenager Pedri hit a late fifth.
The Barca captain dummied Alba’s pass, taking two defenders and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo out of the equation, to leave Griezmann with a tap-in.
He then put Barca ahead from the penalty spot after Aissa Mandi was sent off for handling Dembele’s shot on the line – a decision made after a lengthy video assistant referee review.
Messi played a one-two with Sergi Roberto, who backheeled the ball into his path and he smashed it into the roof of the net.
That was his first goal of the season for club or country which was not a penalty. The previous six had all been from the spot.
He thought he had a hat-trick afterwards but his goal was disallowed for a Roberto offside.
It was a much-needed win for Ronald Koeman, whose side had only picked up two points from the previous four league games.
They move up to eighth, one point behind Real Betis.
